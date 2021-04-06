Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 10: From the ring to G33

We're ready to rumble with Lt. Col. David Hunter, who earned championship belts during a professional wrestling career before he joined Team 19. How do you become a professional wrestler? LTC Hunter explains how he started his journey that also included wrestling in college (3:05), his trademark moves as a pro wrestler (5:15) and auditioning for the All-Air Force wrestling team (15:10). Did we mention he also used to be in the Air Force?



