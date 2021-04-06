Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 10: From the ring to G33

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 10: From the ring to G33

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    We're ready to rumble with Lt. Col. David Hunter, who earned championship belts during a professional wrestling career before he joined Team 19. How do you become a professional wrestler? LTC Hunter explains how he started his journey that also included wrestling in college (3:05), his trademark moves as a pro wrestler (5:15) and auditioning for the All-Air Force wrestling team (15:10). Did we mention he also used to be in the Air Force?

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast on your podcast app!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 21:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66515
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108378280.mp3
    Length: 00:27:28
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 10: From the ring to G33, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    wrestler
    podcast
    19th ESC
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT