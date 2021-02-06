What We Learned Today - xTech

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, also known as ASA(ALT), launched a nationwide competition to revolutionize the way the Army attracts and encourages innovation. It is called xTech!



The competition has evolved into something much broader. Now in its fifth iteration, xTech has grown into something of an incubator for promising new defense and dual-use technologies.



In this episode of we speak with Dr. Matt Willis, the U.S. Army’s director for prize competitions out of ASA(ALT) and Zeke Topolosky from the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory and the xTech program manager about how the Army is jump starting innovation by investing in new ideas.



For information on the program, visit https://www.xtechsearch.army.mil/