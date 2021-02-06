Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What We Learned Today - xTech

    What We Learned Today - xTech

    06.02.2021

    Audio by Tracie Dean 

    Army Research Laboratory

    The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, also known as ASA(ALT), launched a nationwide competition to revolutionize the way the Army attracts and encourages innovation. It is called xTech!

    The competition has evolved into something much broader. Now in its fifth iteration, xTech has grown into something of an incubator for promising new defense and dual-use technologies.

    In this episode of we speak with Dr. Matt Willis, the U.S. Army’s director for prize competitions out of ASA(ALT) and Zeke Topolosky from the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory and the xTech program manager about how the Army is jump starting innovation by investing in new ideas.

    For information on the program, visit https://www.xtechsearch.army.mil/

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:35
