Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 56 Child and Youth Services

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 56 Child and Youth Services

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Audio by Kaitlin Knauer 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week's episode discusses the role and services of Child and Youth Services at Fort Riley.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 16:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66510
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108377396.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Year 2021
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 56 Child and Youth Services, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #cys #childcare #recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT