    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 34

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Audio by Benjamin Rogers 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified hosts' Joe Nieves and Ben Rogers talk with an Installation Safety Officer, Aaron Raoul, about motorcycle safety and the training that's available for it on base.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:05
    TAGS

    Interview
    Safety
    PODCAST
    Motorcycles
    IMCOM
    USARMY

