On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified hosts' Joe Nieves and Ben Rogers talk with an Installation Safety Officer, Aaron Raoul, about motorcycle safety and the training that's available for it on base.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 15:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66493
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108375258.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:05
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Episode 34, by Benjamin Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT