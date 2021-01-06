The Air Force Starts Here Podcast- Ep 51- Developing Self

The Air Force has identified 24 Airman's foundational competencies for all Airmen, as part of a systematic competency-based approach to develop the force.



These foundational competencies are universally applicable to all Airmen and are categorized into four groups: Developing Self, Developing Others, Developing Ideas and Developing Organizations.



In this episode of The Air Force Starts Here podcast, we explore the Airman's Foundational Competencies.