The Air Force has identified 24 Airman's foundational competencies for all Airmen, as part of a systematic competency-based approach to develop the force.
These foundational competencies are universally applicable to all Airmen and are categorized into four groups: Developing Self, Developing Others, Developing Ideas and Developing Organizations.
In this episode of The Air Force Starts Here podcast, we explore the Airman's Foundational Competencies.
This work, The Air Force Starts Here Podcast- Ep 51- Developing Self, by Jennifer Gonzalez
