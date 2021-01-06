Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast- Ep 51- Developing Self

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast- Ep 51- Developing Self

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Audio by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    The Air Force has identified 24 Airman's foundational competencies for all Airmen, as part of a systematic competency-based approach to develop the force.

    These foundational competencies are universally applicable to all Airmen and are categorized into four groups: Developing Self, Developing Others, Developing Ideas and Developing Organizations.

    In this episode of The Air Force Starts Here podcast, we explore the Airman's Foundational Competencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66488
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108374387.mp3
    Length: 00:15:48
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here Podcast- Ep 51- Developing Self, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast
    The Air Force Starts Here

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT