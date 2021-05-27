Marine Minute: Last Female Marine WSO

Members of the VT-86 training squadron receive their wings during the Winging Ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. on May 27, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brenda McCarthy is the last female Marine to receive her wings with the VT-86 squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 15:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66483
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108372532.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
