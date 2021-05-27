Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Last Female Marine WSO

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Members of the VT-86 training squadron receive their wings during the Winging Ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. on May 27, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brenda McCarthy is the last female Marine to receive her wings with the VT-86 squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

    This work, Marine Minute: Last Female Marine WSO, by LCpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winging Ceremony
    1st Lt. Brenda McCarthy

