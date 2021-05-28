Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1MC - Global Coast Guard

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    In episode two of The 1MC, Master Chief Jason Vanderhaden speaks with Ms. Ann Cataldo - the Director of International Affairs and Foreign Policy Advisor for the Coast Guard as they discuss the services' global engagements, member opportunities, where the Coast Guard fits in, and where we continue to go as a service in a global domain.

    This work, The 1MC - Global Coast Guard, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Podcast
    The 1MC
    Global Coast Guard

