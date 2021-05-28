In episode two of The 1MC, Master Chief Jason Vanderhaden speaks with Ms. Ann Cataldo - the Director of International Affairs and Foreign Policy Advisor for the Coast Guard as they discuss the services' global engagements, member opportunities, where the Coast Guard fits in, and where we continue to go as a service in a global domain.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 15:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66481
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108371122.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:23
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The 1MC - Global Coast Guard, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
