Kill Tank Radio - Episode 29: Memorial Day 2021

CSM Benjamin Pingel sits down with Sgt. 1st Class Elson Sandoval and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Simmons as they reflect upon two brothers in arms, who died in combat during their deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. They discuss the impact those heroes had on their military careers and families, and how they celebrate Memorial Day.



This episode is dedicated to Cpl. Stephen J. Raderstorf and Pfc. Anthony W. Simmons.