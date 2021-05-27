Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 29: Memorial Day 2021

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    05.27.2021

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    CSM Benjamin Pingel sits down with Sgt. 1st Class Elson Sandoval and Staff Sgt. Nicholas Simmons as they reflect upon two brothers in arms, who died in combat during their deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. They discuss the impact those heroes had on their military careers and families, and how they celebrate Memorial Day.

    This episode is dedicated to Cpl. Stephen J. Raderstorf and Pfc. Anthony W. Simmons.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 29: Memorial Day 2021, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    2CR
    Kill Tank Radio
    Pfc. Anthony W. Simmons
    Cpl. Stephen J. Raderstorf

