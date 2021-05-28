On this Pacific Pulse, USS Theodore Roosevelt returns from deployment, Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36 and Marine Air Control Group 18 stage a no-notice drill, and the Republic of Singapore Air force deploy to Anderson Air force Base, Guam.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 23:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66451
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108364695.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 28, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT