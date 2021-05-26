Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 55 Summer School

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 55 Summer School

    KS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    The 2020-21 school year for the Fort Riley schools included in USD 475 is over. But that doesn't mean learning and fun is at an end. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Geary County Schools USD 475, visited with us about the learning opportunities available through a summer school program designed more like a camp experience.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66449
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108364192.mp3
    Length: 00:07:20
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 55 Summer School, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Summerschooliscool #Neverstoplearning #militarychildren

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT