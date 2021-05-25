Coast Guard installs statue of Seaman Apprentice Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial off the coast of Clearwater

“Forty-one years ago, the Coast Guard experienced a tragedy with a collision and sinking of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn, tragedy that resulted in 23 Coast Guard members losing their lives. One of those members, Seaman Flores, who spent his last minutes saving others from the crew, was memorialized today as the Seaman William Flores statue was placed at the Circle of Heroes dive site about 10 miles off Clearwater. Our hope in the Coast Guard is that others will see William Flores and learn his story and think about all the great Coast Guard rescues that members have made, including those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.” (U.S. Coast Guard Audio taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa)