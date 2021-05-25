Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard installs statue of Seaman Apprentice Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial off the coast of Clearwater

    Coast Guard installs statue of Seaman Apprentice Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial off the coast of Clearwater

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    “Forty-one years ago, the Coast Guard experienced a tragedy with a collision and sinking of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn, tragedy that resulted in 23 Coast Guard members losing their lives. One of those members, Seaman Flores, who spent his last minutes saving others from the crew, was memorialized today as the Seaman William Flores statue was placed at the Circle of Heroes dive site about 10 miles off Clearwater. Our hope in the Coast Guard is that others will see William Flores and learn his story and think about all the great Coast Guard rescues that members have made, including those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.” (U.S. Coast Guard Audio taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 11:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66442
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108363001.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Composer Public Affairs Detachment Tampa Bay
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard installs statue of Seaman Apprentice Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial off the coast of Clearwater, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Fla.
    St. Petersburg
    Blackthorn memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT