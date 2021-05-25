Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 4 (Belize)

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    Amb. Jean Manes interviews Lt. Cmdr. Alma Pinelo, the Acting Vice Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard, about her career and serving as a woman in a high-profile security position.

    TAGS

    Belize
    SOUTHCOM
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security

