Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 40. Space Force, Resiliency and Mindset with CMSSF Roger Towberman

In this interview, we speak with Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force (CMSSF), Roger Towberman, on the new US Space Force, resiliency, and mindset.



CMSSF Towberman is the first to hold this position as the highest enlisted noncommissioned officer in the United States Space Force, effective as of April 2020. In this capacity, he acts as the personal senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of Space Operations and the Secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, proper utilization and development of the U.S. Space Force.



Through his career spanning over 3 decades, Chief Towberman has held duties as a ground and airborne cryptologic language and intelligence analyst, in addition to a myriad of leadership roles at the squadron, group, wing, Numbered Air Force, Major Command and Combatant Command level. He has deployed multiple times including in support of Operations Joint Forge, Allied Force, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Unified Protector. As a Career Enlisted Aviator, he has logged more than 4,500 flying hours.