    Pacific Pulse: May 26, 2021

    JAPAN

    05.25.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    On this Pacific Pulse, a new Patriot Missile storage facility is unveiled in Okinawa, the United States Agency for International Development partners with United Nations Children's Emergency Fund provides critical COVID-19 response supplies to Fiji, and Anderson Air Force Base ignites partnership with Palau.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 00:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66434
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108360070.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    radio
    news
    pacific
    indo pacific
    Pacific Pulse

