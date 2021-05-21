The Air Force Starts Here Podcast- Ep 50- AETC COVID Oral History

In episode 50 of "The Air Force Starts Here," we take a look back at how the COVID-19 pandemic and changed Air Force training. Gary Boyd, Air Education and Training Command historian, speaks with Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes, who is the former 59th Medical Wing commander, and has been credited by Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of AETC, as a pivotal leader in fighting through the pandemic.