AFRL Space Vehicles experts Christina Straight and Evelyn Kent join the podcast to discuss satellite operations, risk posturing and the Air Force Test Pilot School's inaugural Space Test Fundamentals Course.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 15:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66420
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108355162.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:35
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Lab Life - Episode 46: A Satellite Named Carl, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT