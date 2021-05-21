Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History of the Rhode Island Air National Guard - Episode 1 - Introduction

    RI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    In this first episode of the History of the Rhode Island Air National Guard we sit down with LtCol. Daren Sorensen and 1st Sergeant Thomas Pirnie to discuss the origins and intent of this podcast as well solving the mystery of why an aircraft that was never in our inventory was stationed at Quonset point with our insignia on it. Official U.S. Air Guard podcast by Staff Sergeant John Vannucci.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66418
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108354635.mp3
    Length: 00:16:07
    Year 2021
    Genre History
    Location: RI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    History
    National Guard
    nationalguard
    RI National Guard

