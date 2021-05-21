History of the Rhode Island Air National Guard - Episode 1 - Introduction

In this first episode of the History of the Rhode Island Air National Guard we sit down with LtCol. Daren Sorensen and 1st Sergeant Thomas Pirnie to discuss the origins and intent of this podcast as well solving the mystery of why an aircraft that was never in our inventory was stationed at Quonset point with our insignia on it. Official U.S. Air Guard podcast by Staff Sergeant John Vannucci.