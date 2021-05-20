Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Special Edition - 53rd Signal Battalion in Vietnam

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Segin 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, released May 20, 2021, USASMDC Public Affairs NCO 1SG Steve Segin talks the history of the Vietnam War and the 53rd Signal Battalion (now part of SMDC's U.S. Army SATCOM Brigade) with special guest Bruce Henschel, who served with the 53rd during the Vietnam War.

    podcast
    signal
    history
    Vietnam
    army
    53rd Signal Battalion
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    High Ground
    Satellite Operations Brigade
    Bruce Henschel

