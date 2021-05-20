The High Ground - Special Edition - 53rd Signal Battalion in Vietnam

The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, released May 20, 2021, USASMDC Public Affairs NCO 1SG Steve Segin talks the history of the Vietnam War and the 53rd Signal Battalion (now part of SMDC's U.S. Army SATCOM Brigade) with special guest Bruce Henschel, who served with the 53rd during the Vietnam War.