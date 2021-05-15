Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water off Woods Hole, Massachusetts

Fishing Vessel Determination requests U.S. Coast Guard assistance over the radio via channel 16, near Woods Hole, Massachusetts, May 15, 2021. The vessel was taking on water and the crew was safely transferred to a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-medium from Station Woods hole and brought back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard audio/Released)
