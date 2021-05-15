Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water off Woods Hole, Massachusetts

    Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water off Woods Hole, Massachusetts

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Fishing Vessel Determination requests U.S. Coast Guard assistance over the radio via channel 16, near Woods Hole, Massachusetts, May 15, 2021. The vessel was taking on water and the crew was safely transferred to a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-medium from Station Woods hole and brought back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard audio/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66401
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108351862.mp3
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water off Woods Hole, Massachusetts, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    Massachusetts
    audio
    mayday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT