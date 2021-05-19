TRADOC Talks - Episode 8 - H2F: Building Mental Readiness

Karen Costello, associate at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on the firm’s human performance capability; Andy Riise, retired Army lieutenant colonel and mental fitness coach for the Cincinnati Reds; and Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, commanding general of the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military History, discuss Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), specifically the role mental readiness plays in Soldiers being ready and lethal.