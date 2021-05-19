Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 8 - H2F: Building Mental Readiness

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 8 - H2F: Building Mental Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Karen Costello, associate at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on the firm's human performance capability; Andy Riise, retired Army lieutenant colonel and mental fitness coach for the Cincinnati Reds; and Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, commanding general of the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military History, discuss Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), specifically the role mental readiness plays in Soldiers being ready and lethal.

