Pacific Pulse: May 21, 2021

On this Pacific Pulse, the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, U.S. Airmen with the Bomber Task Force on Barksdale Air Force Base deployed to Anderson Air Force Base, and U.S. Sailors and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force host a virtual, joint Navy Fleet Week for the first time in Japan.
