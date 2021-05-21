Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 21, 2021

    JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, U.S. Airmen with the Bomber Task Force on Barksdale Air Force Base deployed to Anderson Air Force Base, and U.S. Sailors and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force host a virtual, joint Navy Fleet Week for the first time in Japan.

