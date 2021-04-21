Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #33

    Roll Call - Episode #33

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Pimp My Ride’s Tech. Sgt Matthew Sabo is our returning guest. He's here to talk about his time on the T.V. show and how he is now helping an organization through his remote control creations. The 126th Chief’s group is cooking for us in June more information coming on that in this episode of Roll Call.
    CHES Office 365 Training:
    https://afteams.evolvetraining365.com/login?ReturnUrl=%2f
    https://www.chromosome18.org/
    Linktr.ee/126arwmentorship
    Linktr.ee/126arw

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66390
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108348340.mp3
    Length: 00:30:03
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #33, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    126ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT