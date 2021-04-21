Roll Call - Episode #33

Pimp My Ride’s Tech. Sgt Matthew Sabo is our returning guest. He's here to talk about his time on the T.V. show and how he is now helping an organization through his remote control creations. The 126th Chief’s group is cooking for us in June more information coming on that in this episode of Roll Call.

CHES Office 365 Training:

https://afteams.evolvetraining365.com/login?ReturnUrl=%2f

https://www.chromosome18.org/

Linktr.ee/126arwmentorship

Linktr.ee/126arw