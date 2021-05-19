Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 9: When In Need ... Call the MPs

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Did you know that all Army Military Police in Korea are part of 94th Military Police Battalion? The largest forward deployed MP Battalion has a mission that truly stretches from sea to the DMZ, and on the latest episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast we talk with the 94th command team of LTC Scott Chalkley and CSM Cedric Henson. In our conversation, the two leaders discuss the scope of 94th MP's mission (8:35), detention operations (14:10), integrating KATUSAs into their mission (16:16) and military working dogs (24:17).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 00:29
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 9: When In Need ... Call the MPs, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    military police
    19th ESC
    94th military police battalion

