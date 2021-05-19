Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 9: When In Need ... Call the MPs

Did you know that all Army Military Police in Korea are part of 94th Military Police Battalion? The largest forward deployed MP Battalion has a mission that truly stretches from sea to the DMZ, and on the latest episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast we talk with the 94th command team of LTC Scott Chalkley and CSM Cedric Henson. In our conversation, the two leaders discuss the scope of 94th MP's mission (8:35), detention operations (14:10), integrating KATUSAs into their mission (16:16) and military working dogs (24:17).



