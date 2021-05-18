Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 20 - 125D - CW4 Scott Hashagen Interview

The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW4 Scott Hashagen. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 125D Geospatial Engineering Technician military occupation specialty. In the interview, he shares his personal experience as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.