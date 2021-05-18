Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 20 - 125D - CW4 Scott Hashagen Interview

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 20 - 125D - CW4 Scott Hashagen Interview

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class ARSALAN KHAN 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team had an opportunity to conduct an interview with CW4 Scott Hashagen. The interview consists of all of the important questions most of us would like to know about the 125D Geospatial Engineering Technician military occupation specialty. In the interview, he shares his personal experience as well as pivotal advice for anyone looking to apply to this warrant officer military occupational specialty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 06:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66369
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108345598.mp3
    Length: 00:24:52
    Artist ARMY WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING TEAM
    Composer SFC KHAN
    Conductor SFC KHAN
    Album EPISODE 20 - 125D - CW4 Scott Hashagen
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 20 - 125D - CW4 Scott Hashagen Interview, by SFC ARSALAN KHAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SORB
    #TECHNICALELITE
    #JOINTHETECHNICALELITE
    #GOWARRANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT