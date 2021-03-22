Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Laszlo Selly, Holocaust survivor

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Laszlo Selly recounts his memories as a young boy experiencing the Holocaust in Hungary. This recording was taken from a conversation with Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) J. A. Larsen March 22, 2021, and was shared during the Holocaust Remembrance Day event held April 8, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. At the time of the recording, Selly was living in Miami as an 83-year-old retired photographer.

