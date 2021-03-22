Interview with Laszlo Selly, Holocaust survivor

Laszlo Selly recounts his memories as a young boy experiencing the Holocaust in Hungary. This recording was taken from a conversation with Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) J. A. Larsen March 22, 2021, and was shared during the Holocaust Remembrance Day event held April 8, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. At the time of the recording, Selly was living in Miami as an 83-year-old retired photographer.