Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 3

During episode 3 of the "BLUF with SEAC" podcast, SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López sits down with Ken Shamrock, one of the pioneers of modern mixed martial arts who has shaped what the sport is today. Ken's life has been an incredible story of resiliency, self-discipline, and always pushing forward in the face of adversity.