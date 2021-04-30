Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bottom Line Up Front with SEAC - Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Michael Cowley 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    During episode 3 of the "BLUF with SEAC" podcast, SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López sits down with Ken Shamrock, one of the pioneers of modern mixed martial arts who has shaped what the sport is today. Ken's life has been an incredible story of resiliency, self-discipline, and always pushing forward in the face of adversity.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66350
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108340186.mp3
    Length: 00:59:57
    Artist SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López
    Track # 3
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    leadership
    Podcast
    education
    SEAC
    BLUF
    Colon-Lopez

