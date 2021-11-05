Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside USEUCOM, Episode 5: Logistics

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.11.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Curtin 

    U.S. European Command

    In episode 5 of Inside USEUCOM, RADM Duke Heinz joins us from the Logistics Directorate (ECJ4) to discuss how EUCOM transports everything from people to vehicles to toilet paper throughout the theater. Admiral Heinz also touches on Defender Europe 21 and COVID effects on the team's ability to operate with Allies and partners.

