Inside USEUCOM, Episode 5: Logistics

In episode 5 of Inside USEUCOM, RADM Duke Heinz joins us from the Logistics Directorate (ECJ4) to discuss how EUCOM transports everything from people to vehicles to toilet paper throughout the theater. Admiral Heinz also touches on Defender Europe 21 and COVID effects on the team's ability to operate with Allies and partners.
