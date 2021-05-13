Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 14

    Pacific Pulse: May 14

    JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans joins the Royal Australian Navy, French Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and other U.S. forces for exercise ARC 21, Expeditionary firefighting and rescue Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit responded to a downed bush plane at Cold Bay Airport in Alaska, and U.S. Military service members in Mindanao and Luzon began the delivery of $118,000 worth of personal protective equipment and medical supplies to local partners battling Covid-19.

