Pacific Pulse: May 14

The amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans joins the Royal Australian Navy, French Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and other U.S. forces for exercise ARC 21, Expeditionary firefighting and rescue Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit responded to a downed bush plane at Cold Bay Airport in Alaska, and U.S. Military service members in Mindanao and Luzon began the delivery of $118,000 worth of personal protective equipment and medical supplies to local partners battling Covid-19.