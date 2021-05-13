The amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans joins the Royal Australian Navy, French Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and other U.S. forces for exercise ARC 21, Expeditionary firefighting and rescue Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit responded to a downed bush plane at Cold Bay Airport in Alaska, and U.S. Military service members in Mindanao and Luzon began the delivery of $118,000 worth of personal protective equipment and medical supplies to local partners battling Covid-19.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66325
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108336924.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 14, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
