    Roll Call - Episode #32

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    We are joined in a two-part podcast this week and next by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Sabo. Sabo shares his unique experience in the Air Force while he and his wife tackle their daughter's rare condition.
    Look out for changes coming to the Air Force Employee Assistance Program. The tax filing deadline is coming soon.
    EAP: 866-580-9078, https://go.usa.gov/xH7B4
    MilTax: https://go.usa.gov/xH7Kg
    https://www.chromosome18.org/
    Linktr.ee/126arwmentorship
    Linktr.ee/126arw

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66322
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108336272.mp3
    Length: 00:46:56
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    podcast
    126 ARW

