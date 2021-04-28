We are joined in a two-part podcast this week and next by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Sabo. Sabo shares his unique experience in the Air Force while he and his wife tackle their daughter's rare condition.
Look out for changes coming to the Air Force Employee Assistance Program. The tax filing deadline is coming soon.
EAP: 866-580-9078, https://go.usa.gov/xH7B4
MilTax: https://go.usa.gov/xH7Kg
https://www.chromosome18.org/
Linktr.ee/126arwmentorship
Linktr.ee/126arw
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66322
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108336272.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:56
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Roll Call - Episode #32, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT