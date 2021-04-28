Roll Call - Episode #32

We are joined in a two-part podcast this week and next by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Sabo. Sabo shares his unique experience in the Air Force while he and his wife tackle their daughter's rare condition.

Look out for changes coming to the Air Force Employee Assistance Program. The tax filing deadline is coming soon.

EAP: 866-580-9078, https://go.usa.gov/xH7B4

MilTax: https://go.usa.gov/xH7Kg

https://www.chromosome18.org/

Linktr.ee/126arwmentorship

Linktr.ee/126arw