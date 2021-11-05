Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 39. Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component with Brig Gen Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey & Capt Amanda Wang - Part 2

This is part 2 of a 2-part interview on the Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component (ARC). We continue in discussion with our 3 guests including Brigadier General Mitch Neurock, Lieutenant Colonel Rebecca Otey, and Captain Amanda Wang who collectively share their stories and unique officer perspectives on serving in the ARC, how to balance part-time service with a civilian career, leverage their military training in professional development, and how to apply if interested.



Note: Since the recording and production of this interview, Brigadier General Neurock was appointed as Major General and will be the Mobilization Assistant to The Judge Advocate General. Captain Wang also recently promoted to Major. Congratulations to both on their achievements!