    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 39. Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component with Brig Gen Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey & Capt Amanda Wang - Part 2

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This is part 2 of a 2-part interview on the Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component (ARC). We continue in discussion with our 3 guests including Brigadier General Mitch Neurock, Lieutenant Colonel Rebecca Otey, and Captain Amanda Wang who collectively share their stories and unique officer perspectives on serving in the ARC, how to balance part-time service with a civilian career, leverage their military training in professional development, and how to apply if interested.

    Note: Since the recording and production of this interview, Brigadier General Neurock was appointed as Major General and will be the Mobilization Assistant to The Judge Advocate General. Captain Wang also recently promoted to Major. Congratulations to both on their achievements!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 22:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66314
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108334490.mp3
    Length: 00:33:17
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2021
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 39. Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component with Brig Gen Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey & Capt Amanda Wang - Part 2, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

