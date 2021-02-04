Community College of the Air Force Podcast

Podcast featuring Melanie Presuto, USAF, Lt. Col, Ph.D., Commandant, Community College of the Air Force discussing common questions that are asked about the CCAF. Hosted by SSgt Robert Kingery, Air University Public Affairs, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Al.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 11:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66309
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108333531.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:26
|Composer
|Robert Kingery
|Conductor
|Robert Kingery
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
