Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Warrior Adam Boccher & EIT

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Warrior Adam Boccher & EIT

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    On this month's Blue & Beyond podcast AFW2 Warrior Adam Boccher sat down with the Empowerment in Transition Program Manager Brad Britt.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 11:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66308
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108333525.mp3
    Length: 00:42:51
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Warrior Adam Boccher & EIT, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior
    Blue & Beyond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT