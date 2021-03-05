Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 03 May

    Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 03 May

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.03.2021

    Audio by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Thompson called in to AFN Joint Force. He spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66301
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108333031.mp3
    Length: 00:09:26
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 03 May, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    AFN Europe

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    COVID-19

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    AFN Europe
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    COVID-19
    COVID vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT