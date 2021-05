NCIS QUARTER CRIME REDUCTION SPOT

FOR THEIR QUARTERLY CRIME REDUCTION CAMPAIGN FOR THE MONTHS OF APRIL TO JUNE THE NCIS IS FOCUSING ON CHILD ABUSE AND EXPLOITATION. THE FAMILY ADVOCACY PROGRAM IS PARTNERING TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO FAMILIES. HOWEVER THE MOST IMPORTANT THING YOU CAN DO IS REPORT ANY SUSPECTED ABUSE. YOU CAN SEND ANONYMOUS TIPS TO NCIS.NAVY.MIL, THAT IS NCIS.NAVY.MIL ONCE AGAIN THAT IS NCIS.NAVY.MIL.