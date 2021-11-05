Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: May 12

    Pacific Pulse: May 12

    JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    A B-52 stratofortress from the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron conducted a simulated hypersonic kill chain employment during exercise Northern Edge 21, U.S. service members from the 18th wing, along with airmen from Misawa and Yokota, worked in conjunction with marines during an Agile Combat Employment, and the U.S. government is delivering on its commitment to stand with the people of India as they fight a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 01:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66290
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108332812.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 12, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    18th wing
    India
    B-52 stratofortress
    Agile Combat Employment
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT