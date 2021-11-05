Pacific Pulse: May 12

A B-52 stratofortress from the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron conducted a simulated hypersonic kill chain employment during exercise Northern Edge 21, U.S. service members from the 18th wing, along with airmen from Misawa and Yokota, worked in conjunction with marines during an Agile Combat Employment, and the U.S. government is delivering on its commitment to stand with the people of India as they fight a devastating second wave of Covid-19.