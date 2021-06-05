Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Lake Charles, La.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 12:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66222
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108326003.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:34
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard AF1 En Route Lake Charles, LA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT