    Pacific Pulse: May 6

    JAPAN

    05.06.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    Marines and Sailors participate in Northern Edge 21, Secretary Blinken meets with Foreign Minister Chung, and a Coast Guard and Navy performed joint maritime law enforcement boardings.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 06:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Coast Guard
    Northern Edge 21
    Secretary Antony Blinken

