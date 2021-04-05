U.S. F-22 Raptors flew with Australian E-7A Wedgetails during Pacific Edge 21, Operation Deep Freeze completes another season, and Australian Army Soldiers an U.S. Marines were visited by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Robertson Barracks.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 06:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66210
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108323960.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 4, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT