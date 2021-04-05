Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 4

    JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. F-22 Raptors flew with Australian E-7A Wedgetails during Pacific Edge 21, Operation Deep Freeze completes another season, and Australian Army Soldiers an U.S. Marines were visited by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Robertson Barracks.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 4, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    Operation Deep Freeze
    Prime Minister Scott Morrison
    Pacific Edge 21

