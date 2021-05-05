Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know TRICARE: Bonus Episode - How We Can Fight Back Against COVID-19

    Get to Know TRICARE: Bonus Episode - How We Can Fight Back Against COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Audio by Anthony Vieira 

    Military Health System

    We’re making progress against COVID-19. But the fight isn’t over yet. Protect yourself and others by taking precautions and getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn about vaccine safety, tools to help you find a vaccination site near you, and more.

    Guest: Col. Jennifer Garrison, Department of Defense Operation Planning Team Lead, DoD COVID-19 Vaccine Program

    TAGS

    Safety
    Vaccines
    Appointments
    COVID-19
    Vaccination Sites

