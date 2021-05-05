Get to Know TRICARE: Bonus Episode - How We Can Fight Back Against COVID-19

We’re making progress against COVID-19. But the fight isn’t over yet. Protect yourself and others by taking precautions and getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn about vaccine safety, tools to help you find a vaccination site near you, and more.



Guest: Col. Jennifer Garrison, Department of Defense Operation Planning Team Lead, DoD COVID-19 Vaccine Program