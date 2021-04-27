Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    APR27ERN

    APR27ERN

    SPAIN

    04.27.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    Global X research 2021 challenge. April 27th Eagle Rota News provided for Naval Station Rota's six thousand DoD employees and their dependents.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 09:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66183
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108319494.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APR27ERN, by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Navy
    Spain
    Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT