    Rota MWR Outdoor Rec travel

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.29.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    Estephania, a member of the Rota MWR Outdoor Recreation team, encourages NAVSTA Rota residents to check out the trips and events offered in the Vamos! magazine, a monthly publication of base-wide events and recreation.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 09:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 66178
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108319476.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    #MWR #NAVSTARota #VAMOS #travel #RotaMWR #OutdoorRecreation

