    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 3

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    U.S. Southern Command

    Amb. Jean Manes interviews Brazilian Lt. Col. Ivana Mara about UN peacekeeping operations around the world and the importance of women in those missions.

    TAGS

    peacekeeping
    SOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    Breaking Barriers Podcast

