Amb. Jean Manes interviews Brazilian Lt. Col. Ivana Mara about UN peacekeeping operations around the world and the importance of women in those missions.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 16:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66173
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108318129.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT