Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard reminds mariners to respect the SpaceX safety zone

    Coast Guard reminds mariners to respect the SpaceX safety zone

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard reminds mariners to stay back from maritime recovery sites during recovery operations of spacecraft and astronauts May 1, 2021. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission is currently targeting a return to Earth soon with an anticipated splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, and all boaters should tune into Broadcast Notices to Mariners on a VHF FM-Channel 16 marine radio and check the Local Notices to Mariners for updates. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66172
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108317814.mp3
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard reminds mariners to respect the SpaceX safety zone, by CPO Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    recovery
    NASA
    D7
    SpaceX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT