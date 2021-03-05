DIA Connections - Episode 13: Finding Bin Laden

On May 1, 2011, U.S. Navy SEALs conducted a raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden. In this episode of DIA Connections, we discuss the Defense Intelligence Agency's support to locate the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks with a former senior intelligence analyst who was part of the Joint Intelligence Task Force for Combating Terrorism. We also hear a chilling behind-the-scenes account of the raid from photographer Pete Souza. Pete tells the story behind the historic image of President Barack Obama and his advisors in the White House Situation Room during the mission.