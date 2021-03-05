Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Episode 13: Finding Bin Laden

    WASHINGTON DC, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Audio by Darren Guzzone 

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    On May 1, 2011, U.S. Navy SEALs conducted a raid in Abbottabad, Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden. In this episode of DIA Connections, we discuss the Defense Intelligence Agency's support to locate the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks with a former senior intelligence analyst who was part of the Joint Intelligence Task Force for Combating Terrorism. We also hear a chilling behind-the-scenes account of the raid from photographer Pete Souza. Pete tells the story behind the historic image of President Barack Obama and his advisors in the White House Situation Room during the mission.

    Navy SEAL
    9/11
    Terrorism
    DIA
    Bin Laden
    Mastermind

