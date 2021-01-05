Coast Guard reminds mariners to respect the SpaceX safety zone

The Coast Guard reminds mariners to stay back from maritime recovery sites during recovery operations of spacecraft and astronauts, May 1, 2021. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission is currently targeting a return to Earth soon with an anticipated splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, and all boaters should tune into Broadcast Notices to Mariners on a VHF FM-Channel 16 marine radio and check the Local Notices to Mariners for updates. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)