The Coast Guard reminds mariners to stay back from maritime recovery sites during recovery operations of spacecraft and astronauts, May 1, 2021. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission is currently targeting a return to Earth soon with an anticipated splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, and all boaters should tune into Broadcast Notices to Mariners on a VHF FM-Channel 16 marine radio and check the Local Notices to Mariners for updates. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 19:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66160
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108316138.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|37
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard reminds mariners to respect the SpaceX safety zone, by CPO Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
