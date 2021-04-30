Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for May 2021 - Col. Nicole Ivers

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for May 2021 - Col. Nicole Ivers

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Audio by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Nicole Ivers, commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for May 2021. She spoke about the hard working members in the MSG that support the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s missions throughout the Commonwealth and around the world.

    “We cook your meals, we guard your resources, we process your promotions and we move your cargo,” says Col. Ivers. “We work hard so you don’t have to worry about the little things. You can keep your eye on the ball – the Mission Support Group has your back.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 17:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66157
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108314416.mp3
    Length: 00:07:02
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for May 2021 - Col. Nicole Ivers, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ang
    Command Message
    Mission Support Group
    Otis
    102nd IW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT