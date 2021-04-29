Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LI

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Professional Development is something we as Airmen strive for as we progress through our careers. PME, degrees, deployments, CDCs, etc...we've all been there and done that. Now there is a program that our MAINEiacs can take advantage of that allows "one on one" time with key leaders to help you get set on the right path toward your success and goals. In this podcast we explore this idea.

    101st air refueling wing
    maine air national guard
    maineiacs
    pine tree state

