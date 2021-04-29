The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LI

Professional Development is something we as Airmen strive for as we progress through our careers. PME, degrees, deployments, CDCs, etc...we've all been there and done that. Now there is a program that our MAINEiacs can take advantage of that allows "one on one" time with key leaders to help you get set on the right path toward your success and goals. In this podcast we explore this idea.