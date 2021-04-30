AFN Spangdahlem radio spot for Military and Family Life Counselors. Spot highlights services offered by MFLCs and contact information.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 09:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66154
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108313793.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|SSgt Susan Roberts
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, MFLC, by SrA Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
