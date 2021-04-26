Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside USEUCOM, Episode 4: Ready, Set, Exercise

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.26.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Curtin 

    U.S. European Command

    In this episode of "Inside USEUCOM," our guest, Mr. Douglas Enkelge, Deputy Division Chief for the Joint Training and Readiness Division (ECJ7), USEUCOM, discusses exercise planning and assessments and teases several upcoming exercises handled by the ECJ7 directorate.

    This work, Inside USEUCOM, Episode 4: Ready, Set, Exercise, by MSgt Jeffrey Curtin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

