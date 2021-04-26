In this episode of "Inside USEUCOM," our guest, Mr. Douglas Enkelge, Deputy Division Chief for the Joint Training and Readiness Division (ECJ7), USEUCOM, discusses exercise planning and assessments and teases several upcoming exercises handled by the ECJ7 directorate.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 13:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66143
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108311345.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:41
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Inside USEUCOM, Episode 4: Ready, Set, Exercise, by MSgt Jeffrey Curtin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT