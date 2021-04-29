Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: April 30

    Pacific Pulse: April 30

    JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard delivered emergency supplies including food and water to the island of Kayangel, Marines and Sailors with the 9th Engineering Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, completed exercise Pacific Pioneer, and in celebration of Earth Day, Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, partnered with the command’s sister village of Inalahan to clean the beaches and surrounding areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 03:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66142
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108311073.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 30, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Earth Day
    Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard
    Pacific Pioneer
    Kayangel
    9th Engineering Battalion
    Inalahan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT