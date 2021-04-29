Pacific Pulse: April 30

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard delivered emergency supplies including food and water to the island of Kayangel, Marines and Sailors with the 9th Engineering Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, completed exercise Pacific Pioneer, and in celebration of Earth Day, Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, partnered with the command’s sister village of Inalahan to clean the beaches and surrounding areas.